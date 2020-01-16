<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that U.S. sanctions against Iran had made the Iranian nation even “stronger,” according to Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

In spite of “U.S. plots and pressures,” it was the Iranian nation “who dared to shower missiles on one of the U.S. important military bases in the region,” Rouhani said, in reference to Iran’s missile strike on the U.S. base in Iraq, in retaliation for its senior military general assassination by the U.S. earlier in the month.

Rouhani was quoted as saying that Iran’s resistance and responses to the U.S. threats had compelled the Americans to step back.





“It has been proven to the world and to the Americans that their plan to exert maximum sanction pressures (on) Iran was a miscalculation,” he said.

He added that the U.S. had vowed to bring the Iranians to their knees in three months but their plots made the Iranians “stronger and more solid”.

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, pulled Washington out of the Iranian 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018 and imposed old and new sanctions against Tehran, seeking to press Iran for a new deal.

In response, Iran gave up all practical commitments to the deal and said it would not negotiate for a U.S.-wanted deal.