Iran’s president said on Sunday “low-risk” economic activities would resume from April 11 in the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the new coronavirus.

“Under the supervision of the health ministry, all those low-risk economic activities will resume from Saturday,” President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised meeting.





“Two-thirds of all Iranian government employees will work out of the office from Saturday … the decision does not contradict stay at home advice by the health authorities.”