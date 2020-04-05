Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has told foreign powers to withdraw their forces from the Middle East, warning that they may be in danger if they remain in the region.

Iran’s president said on Sunday “low-risk” economic activities would resume from April 11 in the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the new coronavirus.

“Under the supervision of the health ministry, all those low-risk economic activities will resume from Saturday,” President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised meeting.


“Two-thirds of all Iranian government employees will work out of the office from Saturday … the decision does not contradict stay at home advice by the health authorities.”

