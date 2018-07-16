Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Monday that his country has filed a complaint against the U.S. Government at the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its new anti-Iran sanctions.

Iran’s complaint is aimed “to hold U.S. accountable for its unlawful re-imposition of unilateral sanctions,’’ Mohammad Javad Zarif said on this Twitter account.

“Iran is committed to the rule of law in the face of U.S. contempt for diplomacy and legal obligations. It’s imperative to counter its habit of violating international law,’’ he wrote.

The U.S. State Department said last month that the U.S. was pushing its allies to stop oil imports from Iran by November 4.

Deterred by U.S. punishment threats, some of the international companies, which also signed major deals with Iran in energy, transport and auto industries following the 2015 nuclear deal, have announced their withdrawal from Iran.