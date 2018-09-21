Iran has not requested a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Friday,.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), a foreign news agency reported that Iran requested such a meeting during the UN General Assembly which began this week, citing U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

However, IRNA did not identify the foreign news agency.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to address the General Assembly coming week.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has never put forth a request for a meeting with Trump,” Qassemi said.

Tensions have ramped up between Iran and the U.S. after Trump withdrew from a landmark multi-lateral nuclear deal in May and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic in August.