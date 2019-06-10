<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday denied the country has plan to purchase the Russian S-400 air defence missile system.

“We have not made any requests to Russia for the purchase of S-400,’’ the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Abbas Mousavi, said in his weekly news conference on Monday.

Mr Mousavi said that the Iranian homemade air defence systems are reliable tools and the Islamic republic does not need S-400.

Iran has already bought S-300 surface-to-air missile defence system from Russia.

Tehran has announced that it is designing and manufacturing an indigenous version of the S-300 system, called Bavar-373, which would be more technologically advanced than S-300.

On Sunday, Iran unveiled a homemade air defence system, named Khordad 15, capable of hitting six incoming targets simultaneously.

Report says it can detect hostile fighter jets and combat drones from 150 km away and is capable of tracking them within a range of 120 km.