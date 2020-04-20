Iranian workers set up a makeshift hospital inside the Iran Mall, northwest of Tehran, on March 21, 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak. AFP

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran reached 5,209 on Monday with 91 deaths in the past twenty-four hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Monday.


The total number of diagnosed cases of the new coronavirus in Iran, the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the outbreak, has reached 83،505, he said.

