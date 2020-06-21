



Iran‘s confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 204,952 on Sunday after an overnight registration of 2,368 new infections, state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said at the daily briefing that out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 1,114 have been hospitalized.

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 9,623 Iranians, up by 116 in the past 24 hours.

Besides, 163,591 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 2,887 remain in critical condition.

According to Lari, 1,422,407 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Sunday.





The Iranian health official said five provinces are still in high-risk condition.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.