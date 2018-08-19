A 6.3 magnitude tremor has struck the Indonesian holiday island of Lombok, after an earthquake killed hundreds of people there earlier this month.

The latest quake was centred in the northeast of the island at a relatively shallow depth of four miles (7km), the US Geological Survey said.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Witnesses said the earthquake was felt strongly in east Lombok.

“I was driving to deliver aid to evacuees when suddenly the electricity pole was swaying. I realised it was an earthquake,” Agus Salim told the AFP news agency.

“People started to scream and cry. They all ran to the street.”

The tremor was also felt in the island’s capital Mataram and on the neighbouring resort island of Bali.

It comes two weeks after a shallow 6.9 magnitude quake on 5 August killed over 430 people and levelled tens of thousands of homes and businesses across Lombok.

Indonesia sits on the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire” where tectonic plates collide and many of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.