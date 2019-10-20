<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Indonesia President Joko Widodo said on Sunday that he would focus on human resources development, continuing the infrastructure development and simplifying bureaucracy to attain development programmes in his second presidential term.

Speaking in his presidential inauguration at the parliament building, Widodo said that human resources development is very essential to achieving the nation’s 2045 vision.

By that time, Indonesia’s annual per capita earning is targeted at 320 million rupiahs ($22,600) or about 27 million rupiahs ($1,900) per month with poverty ratio at approximately zero per cent, the president said.

“That target makes sense and is achievable.

“But it will not come as a grant.

“We have to work harder for it, be more productive in a more competitive world.

“We should not be trapped in routines and we must brace for innovation.

“Innovation is not a science, it should adhere as culture,’’ said Widodo, who will govern in his second term until 2024.

Efforts to provide more jobs and training to further build the capacity of the nation’s human resources capability is essential as Indonesia now is granted with demography bonus where the population of people in productive ages is higher than the non-productive ones, he added.

Along with a focus on human resources development, Widodo also planned to continue infrastructure projects to expand transportation between production centres with distribution channels, improve the access to tourism spots and create more jobs.

“All of those projects will eventually expand the added value of people’s economy.’’

The president also promised to simplify bureaucracy and revise regulations that may halt the government’s efforts to attain the focuses of development

Widodo and his running mate, Ma’ruf Amin, won the April 17 presidential election, beating rival former Gen. Prabowo Subianto and his running mate, Sandiaga Uno.

Widodo secured 55.5 per cent, or about 85.67 million, of the total votes.