



Indonesia’s navy is searching for a submarine with 53 people on board which has gone missing in waters north of the island of Bali.

The vessel was conducting a torpedo drill on Wednesday but failed to relay the results as expected, a navy spokesman said.





A search is under way for the German-made submarine, KRI Nanggala-402, and its crew.

Indonesia has asked authorities in Australia and Singapore for help with the hunt, the country’s military chief told Reuters.