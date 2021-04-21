Indonesia’s navy is searching for a submarine with 53 people on board which has gone missing in waters north of the island of Bali.

The vessel was conducting a torpedo drill on Wednesday but failed to relay the results as expected, a navy spokesman said.


A search is under way for the German-made submarine, KRI Nanggala-402, and its crew.

Indonesia has asked authorities in Australia and Singapore for help with the hunt, the country’s military chief told Reuters.

