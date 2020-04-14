The number of coronavirus cases in Qatar crossed 2,500 and Kuwait’s tally moved closer to 1,000 on Friday.

Indonesia on Tuesday reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths with 60 new fatalities, taking the total to 459, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.


Yurianto confirmed 282 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 4,839. A total of 426 people have recovered, he said.

More than 33,600 tests have been performed, Yurianto added.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories