<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Indonesia on Monday received reports of 316 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 26 deaths and 21 recoveries.

All happened within 24 hours.

Achmad Yurianto, the government’s spokesman said the deceased are mostly above 50 years of age.

They had also suffered from other serious illnesses like hypertension and diabetes.

Indonesia has 4,557 confirmed cases, a death toll of 399 and overall recovery of 380.





The death toll is 399.

Jakarta, the capital and home to 10 million people, suffers the highest number of deaths. Its death toll is 204.

It is followed by West Java with 52 deaths, East Java 30, Central Java 25, Banten 22, South Sulawesi 15.

President Joko Widodo has declared a national public health emergency.

His government has also issued regulations imposing social restrictions.