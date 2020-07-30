



The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,904 within one day to 106,336, with the death toll adding by 83 to 5,058, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry added that 2,154 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 64,292. The latest number of suspected cases across the country is 53,723.





The virus has spread to the country’s all 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 397 new cases, East Java 288, Central Java 161, West Java 147 and South Sulawesi 95.

No more new positive cases were found in five provinces, namely Riau Islands, Bangka Belitung, West Kalimantan, East Nusa Tenggara and Central Sulawesi.