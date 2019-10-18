<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Indonesian authorities have beefed up security ahead of the inauguration ceremony of President Joko Widodo and his vice president-elect Ma’ruf Amin on Sunday, an official on Friday said.

Military chief General Hadi Tjahjanto said that 30,000 personnel from the military and police had been conducting a simulation to prevent any security breaches during the ceremony.

At least six heads of state and government from neighbouring countries are scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Other countries are also sending representatives to attend the event at Jakarta’s parliament building.

Police have barred students from staging rallies this week. The students demand the president issue a government regulation to replace a new anti-graft law.

Protesters say the law is in fact hampering the fight against corruption, which is endemic in the South-East Asian country.

At least 36 terror suspects with alliance to an IS-affiliated militant group, Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) were also arrested this week, police said.

The crackdown came after Security Minister Wiranto was stabbed in the abdomen by a man with ties to JAD on Oct. 10.

The former general, who only goes by one name, had to undergo surgery.

Widodo was re-elected as president for another five-year term in a divisive election in April.