India’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir to review internet suspension and other restrictions in a week’s time in a setback to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.





“Suspension of free movement, Internet and basic freedoms cannot be an arbitrary exercise of power,” the court said.

The top court said that the government move to impose a communications lockdown in August following scrapping of the Muslim majority region’s limited autonomy violated the country’s telecoms rules.