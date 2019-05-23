<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has secured a second term after winning the country’s general election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party party claims it has won re-election with commanding lead in vote count, with Mr Modi tweeting: “Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again!”

The election has been seen as a referendum on Mr Modi, whose economic reforms have had mixed results but whose popularity as a social underdog has endured.

He began the campaign under pressure after losing three state elections amid rising anger over farm prices and unemployment.

However, campaigning shifted to national security after a suicide car bomb killed 40 Indian police in the contested Kashmir region in February.

Critics have said his Hindu-first platform risks increasing social tensions in the country of 1.3 billion people.

Mr Modi has presented himself as a self-made man who will cut red tape and help India reach its economic potential.

He also labelled his main rival, Congress party president Rahul Gandhi, as a member of an out-of-touch elite.

The BJP used social media, including Twitter, where Mr Modi has the world’s second-highest number of followers, and WhatsApp to reach out to millions of supporters.

In the world’s largest democratic exercise, voters cast ballots on 40 million electronic voting machines, a method India began using 15 years ago after complaints that the manual count of paper ballots was tainted by fraud and abuse.