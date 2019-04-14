<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than 700 Indians resident in Lagos on Sunday held a run session in solidarity and support for India’s incumbent Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s re-election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the run session was held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Mr Sanjay Srivastava, the Organiser and President of Overseas Friends of Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP), Nigeria Chapter said the run session was a global movement practised every weekend across the globe.

OFBJP is a non-governmental organisation involved in community development in Nigeria and promoting Indians’ common cause.

Narendra Modi, a.k.a NAMO, is India’s 14th and current Prime Minister since 2014 and the next India’s general election is scheduled to hold from April 19 to May 2019.

Srivastava said Modi had engaged in transparent governance which was corruption free in the last five years of his administration.

According to him, his developmental projects extend to villages in India where they benefit from free electricity, gas distribution and other amenities which they had been deprived of for long.

“This is a global movement to enable Modi continue as India’s Prime Minister so that the development experienced in India will not stop.

“There is presently a coalition of other parties contesting against Modi but we have witnessed 70 years of backwardness and stagnation in all aspects of our economy before Modi came into power.

“Presently we have reduced corruption cases and our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) keeps improving; these and more positive developments we want to continue in India.

Mr Vijay Sinsh said that Modi should be re-elected because he had achieved remarkable development in the areas of banking, infrastructure and industry expansion in the last five years of his tenure.

“India as a country has experienced sporadic development since Modi’s assumption of office.

“We were confronted with nepotism, religious bias and lots of problems separate us but since he was elected five years ago, we have witnessed beautiful transformation.

“We want him back because we want to continue to experience a peaceful society without discrimination,” he said.

Another speaker, Mrs Anusdha Jindall, said that Modi had shown great sense of responsibility and selflessness over the years and should be given a second chance to move the nation forward.

”Modi is hard-working, a man without sentiment and selfless, that is the kind of leader we need,” she said.

The Indian runners were all wearing shirts with the inscription” OFBJP Nigeria, NAMO Again” while many engaged in Yoga, Zumba dance and aerobics exercises.