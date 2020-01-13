<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The authorities responsible for the temple’s management have now introduced a regulation that everyone visiting its premises should be wearing traditional outfits.

According to a report in a Indian news site, Kashi Vidwat Parishad, the temple authority, has asked male visitors to wear a dhoti (a loose piece of clothing wrapped around the lower half of the body) and that women should drape themselves in sarees.





Visitors would have to forgo jeans, t-shirts and any other “improper” and “sleeveless” attire for girls. Visitors wearing these western outfits would only be able to worship the deities from a distance.

Several other Hindu shrines in India have mandated a dress code, including the Mahabaleshwar Temple in southern Karnataka state and southern Kerala’s Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple is situated on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi; it is commonly believed that those who worship Lord Shiva attain liberation without any difficulties.