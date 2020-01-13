The authorities responsible for the temple’s management have now introduced a regulation that everyone visiting its premises should be wearing traditional outfits.
According to a report in a Indian news site, Kashi Vidwat Parishad, the temple authority, has asked male visitors to wear a dhoti (a loose piece of clothing wrapped around the lower half of the body) and that women should drape themselves in sarees.
Visitors would have to forgo jeans, t-shirts and any other “improper” and “sleeveless” attire for girls. Visitors wearing these western outfits would only be able to worship the deities from a distance.
Several other Hindu shrines in India have mandated a dress code, including the Mahabaleshwar Temple in southern Karnataka state and southern Kerala’s Padmanabhaswamy Temple.
Kashi Vishwanath Temple is situated on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi; it is commonly believed that those who worship Lord Shiva attain liberation without any difficulties.