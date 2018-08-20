India successfully flight tested its indigenously developed helicopter launched anti-tank guided missile and guided bombs — Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons (SAAW) in the western state of Rajasthan, officials said Monday.

The test was carried out at Pokhran of Jaisalmer district about 452 km west of Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan.

“Indigenously developed helicopter launched anti-tank guided missile ‘HELINA’ has been successfully flight tested from army helicopter in the ranges of Pokhran yesterday,” a defence ministry spokesman said.

“The weapon system has been tested for its full range.”

According to officials, the weapon system released smoothly from the launch platform, tracked the target all through its course before hitting it with high precision.

Senior officials from India’s Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) and army participated and witnessed the flight tests.

Separately, indigenously designed and developed guided bombs — SAAW were successfully flight tested from Indian air force aircraft at Chandan range.

Officials said the weapon is capable of destroying variety of ground targets using precision navigation.

India’s Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has congratulated the DRDO on the successful sight tests for further strengthening the defence capabilities of the country.