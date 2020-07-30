



COVID-19 cases is mounting in South Asia and Southeast Asia as both India and the Philippines reported the highest single-day new cases on Thursday.

India’s health ministry Thursday morning said 775 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 52,123 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 34,968 and the total cases to 1,583,792.

This is the highest single day spike in terms of fresh COVID-19 cases in the country so far.

The number of active cases in the country right now is 528,242, according to the ministry.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 89,374 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,954 new cases, the largest single-day increase since the highly-infectious disease emerged in the country in January.

The DOH said that the number of recoveries further rose to 65,064 after it reported a record-high 38,075 new recoveries.

The death toll also increased to 1,983 after 23 more patients died, the DOH said.

Bangladesh’s COVID-19 cases rose to 234,889 with nearly 2,700 new cases reported, and deaths from the virus increased to 3,083.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing that 2,695 new COVID-19 positive cases and 48 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

“The number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 234,889 while fatalities stood at 3,083,” she said.

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,904 within one day to 106,336, with the death toll adding by 83 to 5,058, the health ministry said.

The ministry added that 2,154 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 64,292. The latest number of suspected cases across the country is 53,723.

Cambodia confirmed that a United States diplomat was tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of infections in the kingdom to 234, said a Health Ministry’s statement.

The Southeast Asian country has so far recorded a total of 234 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 162 patients cured and 72 remained in hospital.





Australia recorded its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic so far, with 13 deaths, on top of a record 744 new infections.

The southeastern state of Victoria recorded 723 of Thursday’s positive tests, taking the total number of active cases within the state to over 5,500.

Meanwhile, Australia’s most populous city Sydney was declared a COVID-19 hotspot by Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, barring anyone who has visited the city in the previous two weeks.

South Korea reported 18 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,269.

The daily caseload fell below 20 in 38 days since June 22, but it continued to grow in double digits due to imported cases and small cluster infections.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 300. The total fatality rate stood at 2.10 percent.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Health on Thursday morning confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19, all of which are in the community, bringing the total cases in the country to 459.

Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang, which has seen several community cases since July 25, reported eight new infections including local citizens, according to the ministry.

Another case was found in the capital city Hanoi, who is a 76-year-old man that recently traveled to Da Nang.

A total of 369 patients in Vietnam have totally recovered from the disease with zero deaths as of Thursday morning, while there are over 81,500 people being quarantined and monitored in the country, said the health ministry.

Malaysia reported another eight new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said, bringing the national total to 8,964.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that three of the cases are imported and five more are local transmissions.

No new deaths had been reported, leaving the total deaths at 124.

Thailand on Thursday recorded six new COVID-19 cases, all returnees from abroad and in state quarantine.

Cumulative infections in Thailand to date are 3,304, with 3,111 recoveries and 58 deaths, while 135 others are still being treated in hospitals.