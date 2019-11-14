<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

India on Thursday celebrated the 130th birthday of its first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Born on November 14, 1889, Nehru remained as Indian prime minister for nearly 17 years from August 1947, until his death in May 1964.

His birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day every year, as he had a special bonding with the children.

Remembering Nehru on the occasion, current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Tributes to our former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary’’.

Nehru belonged to the INC, the longest-serving political party in India.