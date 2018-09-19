In a landmark move, the Indian government on Wednesday approved a ban on triple talaq (instant divorce), a prevalent practice of instant divorce common among the country’s minority Muslims, by passing an executive order.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave its nod to the ordinance making triple divorce an offence after the government failed to pass an amended legislation in Upper House of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) due to lack of support from some opposition parties.

“The Cabinet has passed the triple divorce ordinance. The Supreme Court has already banned the practice,’’ Indian Law Minister, Ravi Prasad told the media in the national capital, hailing it as a major victory for Muslim women.

Indian President, Ram Kovind, will now have to sign the executive order for making it effective, officials said.

However, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, has diluted three provisions.

While the first amendment allows only a woman to lodge a police complaint against her husband for instant divorce, the second one permits her to drop the case after a compromise with her husband, an official said.

Under the third change, a court can give bail to the husband after hearing his wife in a case.