The European Union (EU) will impose “counter-balancing measures” after the United States announced tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the Canada, Mexico and the EU, the European Commission chief said.

The tariffs, which take effect from midnight on Friday, will end a two-month exemption for the key US allies.

They include a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminium imports.

During a speech in Brussels, Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, promised to announce retaliatory sanctions later on Thursday.

“This is a bad day for world trade,” he said. “We will immediately introduce a settlement dispute with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and will announce counter-balancing measures in the coming hours,” he added.

“It is totally unacceptable that a country is imposing unilateral measures when it comes to world trade.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the EU response will be “intelligent, decisive and joint,” adding that the tariffs are incompatible with WTO rules.

On Twitter, Manfred Weber, the leader of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament said Europe had “no choice” but to defend itself.

“We will not accept this highly regrettable decision without reacting,” he said.

Europe does not want a trade conflict. But if @realDonaldTrump decides to treat Europe as an enemy, we will have no choice but to defend European industry, jobs & interests. We will not accept this highly regrettable decision without reacting. #trade #tariffs 1/2 — Manfred Weber (@ManfredWeber) May 31, 2018

Mexico has also announced retaliatory tariffs on US imports including pork bellies, apples, grapes, cheese and flat steel, according to a statement from Mexico’s Economy Ministry.

The statement criticised the US use of a national security justification as “improper” and said the tariffs will affect key US industries, including the automotive, aerospace and electronics sectors.

Before the tariffs were announced, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said the Canadian government would take steps to protect jobs and industry, calling the US justification “frankly absurd”.

“The government is absolutely prepared to and will defend Canadian industries and Canadian jobs. We will respond appropriately,” she said.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who announced the tariffs, said in an interview on Thursday that any retaliatory measures are unlikely to have much impact on the US economy.

He added that he believes the relationship between the US and the affected allies will not be affected in the long-term and that the allies “will get over this in due course”.