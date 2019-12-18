<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

United States’ President, Donald Trump, has called for intercessory prayers as the House continues the debates over his impeachment.

If impeached, Trump would be the third American president to suffer the fate, after presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle @POTUS on Wednesday, Trump had bemoaned his situation, saying no American president should be subjected to a harrowing experience such as impeachment.

Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

Earlier, the embattled president had tweeted a statement by lawmaker Doug Collins, who had reportedly said, “They just wanted to get at the President.

“They had no intention of having a proper investigation.

“They couldn’t find any crimes, so they did a vague abuse of power and abuse of Congress, which every administration from the beginning has done.”

The president’s tweets have since gathered various responses from his teeming 27.3 million Twitter followers.