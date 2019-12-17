<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has responded to President Donald Trump’s call for the top United States court to stop impeachment.

“The president is not a lawyer,” she said in an interview, adding: “He’s not law-trained.”

In a wide-ranging conversation, she also said poor women were victims of restrictive abortion access.

The US president is expected to be impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The House, controlled by the Democrats, accuses him of abuse of power in his dealings with Ukraine.

Impeachment is like an indictment – the charges will then be sent to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial, where senators act like jurors.

President Trump is expected to be acquitted there of the two charges he faces.

Earlier this month, the president suggested in a tweet that the Supreme Court could step in.

“Radical Left has NO CASE. Read the Transcripts. Shouldn’t even be allowed. Can we go to the Supreme Court to stop?”

When the justice was asked what her reading of the constitution was in this context, she replied: “The president is not a lawyer, he’s not law-trained.”

Ms Ginsburg also implied that senators who display bias should be disqualified from acting as jurors in the trial.