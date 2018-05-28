A former International Monetary Fund official has been asked to be Italy’s new prime minister amid outrage from the country’s populist parties.

Carlo Cottarelli was summoned by President Sergio Mattarella on Monday morning in the latest attempt to solve Italy’s political crisis.

He has been given a mandate to form a government.

Italy has been without a government since elections on 4 March, at which voters flocked to anti-establishment and far-right parties.