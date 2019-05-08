<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Students of the Polytechnic, Ibadan again went on rampage on Wednesday as rival cult group members reportedly attacked one another.

The violence erupted at the South Gate area of the institution. While several vehicles were vandalized, no life was lost.

Vehicles, including campus shuttle buses, private cars and tricycles were vandalised.

The violence occurred on the day the institution reopened for academic activities after five- week compulsory break.

The break was occasioned by a similar violence that left one student dead.

In a statement by the Registrar of the institution, Mrs. Modupe Fawale, each student was asked to pay N2, 000 reparation fee on resumption.

The statement reads: “Each student on resumption is to pay a reparation fee of N2, 000 for the enormous damages of the institution’s facilities.

“The students will also among other things swear to an affidavit to be of good conduct while those residing in neighboring communities would sign a bond with their landlords to be of good conduct and worthy ambassador of the institution.

“Each student is also to write an undertaking to be of utmost good conduct.”

But just before working hours, some of the students reportedly stormed the South gate of the institution with dangerous weapons such as guns, broken bottles and axes.

It took the intervention of the joint-security task force, Operation Burst and men from the Department of State Services (SSS) to quell the violence.

They also stayed back to screen people and vehicles moving in and out of the campus.

An eyewitness, who spoke in confidence, stated the students were trying to protest the payment of N2,000 reparation fee.