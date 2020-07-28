



A Nigerian-born and trained physician, Dr Stella Emmanuel, is trending on social media after delivering an impassioned COVID-19 speech in the U.S. on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference in Washington, Emmanuel claimed that antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and antibacterial drug, Zithromax, were effective cures for the virus.

The Nigerian spoke during a news conference held by a group of American doctors under the aegis of “America’s Frontline Doctors” in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington DC.

The doctors are holding a two-day “White Coat Summit” at the Capitol Hill to address what they call a “massive disinformation campaign” surrounding the virus.

Emmanuel dismissed experts’ warning that hydroxychloroquine could cause serious heart problems for coronavirus patients, citing her experience with the use of the drug.

The Nigerian, who was joined by other frontline doctors, said she had successfully treated no fewer than 350 patients with hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax.

Emmanuel also said hydroxychloroquine, long touted by President Donald Trump as cure for the virus, could also prevent the disease.

“I know you’re going to tell me that you treated 20 people, 40 people, and it didn’t work. I’m a true testimony.

“So I came here to Washington DC to tell America nobody needs to get sick. This virus has a cure. It is called hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax.

“I know you people want to talk about a mask. Hello? You don’t need mask. There is a cure.

“I know they don’t want to open schools. No, you don’t need people to be locked down. There is prevention and there is a cure,” she said.

Emmanuel, who said she had received several threats to have her practice permit revoked, insisted she would continue to administer the drugs on COVID-19 patients to save more American lives.

A five-minute-long video capturing Emmanuel’s passionate speech is currently going viral on various social media platforms.

Dr Simone Gold, a Los Angeles-based emergency medicine specialist, who moderated the news conference, described Emmanuel as a warrior.

“Before I introduce the next guest, I just want to say that I wish all doctors that are listening to this bring that kind of passion to their patients,” Gold said.

The following are excerpts of Emmanuel’s speech:

“Hello, I’m Dr. Stella Emmanuel. I’m a primary care physician in Houston, Texas.

“I actually went to medical school in West Africa, Nigeria, where I took care of malaria patients, treated them with hydroxychloroquine and stuff like that.

“So I’m actually used to these medications. I’m here because I have personally treated over 350 patients with COVID-19. Patients that have diabetes, patients that have high blood pressure, patients that have asthma, old people … I think my oldest patients are 92 … 87 year olds.

“And the result has been the same. I put them on hydroxychloroquine, I put them on zinc, I put them on Zithromax, and they’re all well.

“For the past few months, after taking care of over 350 patients, we’ve not lost one. Not a diabetic, not a somebody with high blood pressure, not somebody who asthma, not an old person.

“We’ve not lost one patient. And on top of that, I’ve put myself, my staff, and many doctors that I know on hydroxychloroquine for prevention, because by the very mechanism of action, it works early and as a prophylaxis.

“We see patients – 10 to 15 COVID-19 patients, everyday. We give them breathing treatments. We only wear surgical mask. None of us has gotten sick. It works.

“So right now, I came here to Washington DC to say, America, nobody needs to die.

“The study that made me start using hydroxychloroquine was a study that they did under the NIH in 2005 that says it works.

“Recently, I was doing some research about a patient that had hiccups and I found out that they even did a recent study in the NIH, which is our National Institute … that is the National … NIH, what? National Institute of Health.





“They actually had a study and go look it up. Type hiccups and COVID-19, you will see it. They treated a patient that had hiccups with hydroxychloroquine and it proved that hiccups is a symptom of COVID-19.

“So, if the NIH knows that treating the patient with hydroxychloroquine proves that hiccup is a symptom of COVID-19, then they definitely know that hydroxychloroquine works.

“I’m upset. Why I’m upset is that I see people that cannot breathe. I see parents walk in, I see diabetic sit in my office knowing that this is a death sentence and they can’t breathe. And I hug them and I tell them, “It’s going to be okay. You’re going to live.”

“And we treat them and they leave. None has died. So if some fake science, some person sponsored by all these fake pharma companies comes out says, “We’ve done studies and they found out that it doesn’t work.” I can tell you categorically it’s fixed science.

“I want to know who is sponsoring that study. I want to know who is behind it because there is no way I can treat 350 patients and counting and nobody is dead and they all did better.

“I know you’re going to tell me that you treated 20 people, 40 people, and it didn’t work. I’m a true testimony. So I came here to Washington DC to tell America nobody needs to get sick.

“This virus has a cure. It is called hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax. I know you people want to talk about a mask. Hello? You don’t need mask. There is a cure.

“I know they don’t want to open schools. No, you don’t need people to be locked down. There is prevention and there is a cure.

“And let me tell you something, all you fake doctors out there that tell me, ‘Yeah. I want a double-blinded study’. I just tell you, quit sounding like a computer, double blinded. I don’t know whether your chips are malfunctioning, but I’m a real doctor. I have radiologists, we have plastic surgeons, we have neurosurgeons, like Sanjay Gupta saying, ‘Yeah, it doesn’t work and it causes heart disease.’

“Let me ask you Dr Sanjay Gupta. Hear me. Have you ever seen a COVID-19 patient? Have you ever treated anybody with hydroxychloroquine and they died from heart disease?

“When you do, come and talk to me because I sit down in my clinic every day and I see these patients walk in everyday scared to death.

“I see people driving two, three hours to my clinic because some ER doctor is scared of the Texas board or they’re scared of something, and they will not prescribe medication to these people.

“I tell all of you doctors that are sitting down and watching Americans die. You’re like the good Nazi … the good one, the good Germans that watched Jews get killed and you did not speak up.

“If they come after me, they threaten me. They’ve threatened to … I mean, I’ve gotten all kinds of threats. Or they’re going to report me to the bots.

“I say, you know what? I don’t care. I’m not going to let Americans die. And if this is the hill where I get nailed on, I will get nailed on it. I don’t care.

“You can report me to the bots, you can kill me, you can do whatever, but I’m not going to let Americans die.

“And today I’m here to say it, that America, there is a cure for COVID-19. All this foolishness does not need to happen. There is a cure for COVID-19.

“There is a cure for COVID-19 and it is called hydroxychloroquine. It’s called zinc. It’s called Zithromax. And it is time for the grassroots to wake up and say, ‘No, we’re not going to take this any longer. We’re not going to die.’

“Because let me tell you something, when somebody is dead, they are dead. They’re not coming back tomorrow to have an argument. They are not coming back tomorrow to discuss the double blinded study and the data.

“All of you doctors that are waiting for data, if six months down the line you actually found out that this data shows that this medication works, how about your patients that have died? You want a double blinded study where people are dying? It’s unethical.

“So guys, we don’t need to die. There is a cure for COVID-19.”