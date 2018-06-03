A young girl is among four people injured after a car collided with pedestrians in Melbourne.

A second child is also reported to be among those hurt, after two cars crashed into each other on the corner of William Street and La Trobe Street.

Police said one of the vehicles lost control at about 3.45pm local time, 9News Australia reports.

One adult has reportedly been taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, while three others, an adult and two children have suffered minor injuries.

The exact cause of the crash is unclear, but it is reportedly being treated as accidental.

