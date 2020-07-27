



Hurricane Douglas is approaching the United States state of Hawaii on Sunday with torrential rains and damaging winds.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Douglas was about 145 km east of the capital Honolulu. The local government has opened evacuation centers with space for 1,600 people.





The storm is churning with a speed of up to 85 miles (140 km) per hour after Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, lashed along the Texas coast.

In the Pacific Ocean, hurricanes rarely make landfall in Hawaii. Once Douglas does so, it will be the third storm in modern history. The last two were Hurricane Dot in 1959 and Hurricane Iniki in 1992.