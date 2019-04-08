<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Hundreds of Syrian refugees returned home on Monday from several areas in Lebanon including Tripoli, Saida, Nabatieh, Bekaa and Akkar, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The Syrian refugees returned by taking buses provided by the Syrian Transport Ministry with the help of Lebanon’s General Security, NNA said.

Representatives from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) supervised the return in the presence of the Lebanese Red Cross, it added.

In addition, a team from the health ministry gave vaccines to the children returning home in the presence of associations working within the framework of the United Nations.

Over 1 million Syrian refugees are registered with the UNHCR in Lebanon, while the Lebanese government estimated the number of Syrians in the country at 1.5 million.

The flow of Syrian refugees to Lebanon has weighed heavily on the country’s economy and infrastructure, prompting Lebanese officials to urge the international community for support in guaranteeing the return of refugees to Syria.