Hundreds of people have been forced to flee a huge mountain fire on the holiday island of Gran Canaria.

Troops have been drafted in to help firefighters battle the blaze, which currently covers some 900 hectares in Artenara, about 20 miles from the capital Las Palmas.

Helicopters are being used to drop water in a bid to tackle the raging inferno.

It had initially been though the fire had been brought under control, but it flared up again overnight.

The Gran Canaria fire brigade tweeted: “We are overwhelmed by the situation. We continue working and fighting for our island.”

A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the blaze, thought to have been started by a soldering iron.