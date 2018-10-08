



The Federal Office of Criminal Investigation (BKA) on Monday said that the number of refugees coming to Germany has fallen significantly since the high of 2015-16, so has the number of human-trafficking cases.

The number of suspects and criminal acts relating to human-trafficking fell by one-third in 2017 compared to 2016, the office said.

In 2017, there were 2,621 human trafficking cases, 33 per cent fewer than the previous year, and the lowest level for five years, the BKA said.

BKA agents investigated 2,100 suspects in 2017, some 900 fewer than in 2016.

The overview of human trafficking in Germany is compiled by the BKA and the federal police force.

Millions of women, men and children around the world become victims of human trafficking each year, according to the UN.

In an attempt to not only raise awareness about the issue of human trafficking but end the practice, the UN has used the end of July to mark World Day against Trafficking in Persons since 2013.

Over the years, human trafficking has, unfortunately, become a global multi-billion-dollar enterprise that affects nearly every single country, according to the UN.

In September 2017, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) estimated that 24.9 million men, women and children were victims of human trafficking around the globe.