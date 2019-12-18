A bitterly divided US House of Representatives opened debate Wednesday ahead of a vote on impeaching President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Trump’s impeachment by the Democratic-controlled House, expected by the end of the day, would trigger a trial in the Senate.
Republicans enjoy a majority in the Senate and are unlikely to vote to remove the 45th US president from office.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]