<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A church on Monday was reportedly vandalised in the Eastern Indian state of West Bengal.

According to the Police report, three people had been arrested so far in connection with the crime.

The church was vandalised at Bhagwanpur in East Midnapore district, about 120 km South-West of Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal.

“We have arrested three people in connection with the case and are investigating the matter. The pastor of the church has filed a police complaint about the attack and vandalism,” a police official said.

According to police, a group of eight men hurled bombs toward the church and when worshipers fled, they gained entrance into the church and vandalised the furniture, window panes, and microphones.