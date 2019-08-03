<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have taken down a Chinese national flag and thrown it into the city’s harbour.

In the latest show of defiance, thousands of demonstrators put up barricades, blocking the entrances to a major tunnel and seriously obstructing traffic.

The rally walked past an end-point agreed with police and marched into Mong Kok, a shopping district popular with tourists, leading to Victoria Harbour.

In a move likely to inflame Beijing, a protester climbed up a flagpole and removed the Chinese standard before it was flung into the water.

The demonstrations were initially triggered by a bill, since suspended, that would allow extraditions to mainland China.

But they have become a wider test of the Hong Kong government’s commitment to democracy.

Protesters are also demanding independent inquiries into police use of force, the resignation of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, and full democratic reform.