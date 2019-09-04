<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, is set to formally withdraw the extradition bill that has sparked months of protests in the region, a government source has confirmed.

Protests in the former British colony began in June over the bill, which would have meant criminals could be extradited to the the Chinese mainland.

However, the often violent protests have since evolved into calls for more democracy in Hong Kong.

The withdrawal of the bill is one of the protesters’ five key demands and Ms Lam had previously said the bill was “dead” – but stopped short of fully removing the draft legislation.

The region’s Hang Seng index jumped by 3.3% following early reports that the bill would be withdrawn.

It comes only a day after Carrie Lam insisted she never asked the Chinese government to let her resign to end the city’s political crisis – despite a leaked voice recording of her saying she would step down if she could.