Embattled Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam says she has no intention of stepping down in order to end the heated anti-government demonstrations that have shaken the city for three months.

Lam was responding to a Reuters news agency report about a voice recording in which she told a group of business leaders last week that she had caused “havoc” for introducing a controversial extradition bill that sparked the protests. She told the group that she would apologize for actions and resign “if I have a choice.”

But Lam told reporters Tuesday she “had not even contemplated” discussing her resignation with Beijing, and has told herself “repeatedly” during the last three months that her administration “should stay on to help Hong Kong.”

She said the release of the recording as “unacceptable.”

The protests over the now-suspended extradition bill, which would have sent criminal suspects to mainland China to face trial, have since evolved into calls for greater democracy and an independent probe into allegations of police brutality.

The demonstrations have nearly ground everyday life in the Asian financial hub to a halt, with protesters disrupting activities at the city’s subway system and airport. Hundreds of protesters have been arrested amid violent clashes with police, who have wielded batons and fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds.