Hong Kong democracy protesters are planning to don Halloween masks lampooning the city’s pro-Beijing leaders on Thursday evening, defying an emergency law that bans face coverings.

Online forums used to organise the largely leaderless movement are encouraging supporters to descend on one of the city’s most popular party streets while police have said they will ramp up spot checks and searches.

The international finance hub has been upended by nearly five months of huge, often violent, pro-democracy protests in which participants routinely use masks to hide their identities and protect themselves from teargas and pepper spray.

Earlier this month city leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era legislation for the first time in more than fifty years to outlaw face coverings at rallies.

The move was seen as a watershed legal moment for the city since its 1997 return by Britain to China — but the ban has done little to stop the protests or dissuade people from wearing masks.

Protesters have been circulating downloadable face masks for Thursday evening.

One shows Chief Executive Carrie Lam as Batman’s nemesis The Joker, another has Secretary for Justice Theresa Cheng looking like Guy Fawkes — the 17th-century mercenary who tried to blow up England’s Houses of Parliament.

There is also a mask that blends Chinese president Xi Jinping’s face with Winnie the Pooh — AA Milne’s “bear of little brain” who is frequently used to lampoon the authoritarian leader and is routinely censored on the mainland as a result.

“This is not a celebration or a party,” organisers of the unsanctioned protest wrote on a messaging group. “We are using Halloween to express our demands and dissatisfaction.”

– Court challenges, recession confirmed –

A police source told AFP their presence would be ramped up around Lan Kwai Fong, a street packed with nightclubs that traditionally holds the city’s largest Halloween party.

Officers would demand people remove their masks or facepaint if they were suspected protesters, the source added.

A major subway station nearby will also close at 9 pm while a theme park on the other side of the main island said it was cancelling its annual Halloween-themed party.

Earlier on Thursday activists went to court to challenge the emergency law.

“This is a duel between the rule of law and totalitarianism,” lawmaker Dennis Kwok told reporters outside the High Court at the start of a two-day hearing.

The sweeping 1922 emergency law was passed in a single day by then colonial master Britain to deal with striking workers and allows the city’s leader to make “any regulations whatsoever” in a time of emergency or public danger.

It was last used in 1967 by the British to help suppress Maoist-backed leftist riots that raged for nearly a year and killed some 50 people.

Lam’s use of the law was controversial because it bypassed the Legislative Council, the partially-elected chamber that approves Hong Kong’s laws.

Critics said the move undermined the city’s reputation for being a dependable business and legal hub at a time of growing concern over Beijing’s control of the city.

The protests were initially sparked by a now-abandoned plan to allow extraditions to the authoritarian mainland. But they snowballed into a wider democracy and police accountability movement.

Increasingly violent clashes have broken out between hardcore protesters throwing petrol bombs and bricks at police who are responding with ever-increasing amounts of tear gas and rubber bullets.

The clashes have hammered the city’s once-solid reputation for stability and have further battered an economy that was already reeling from the US-China trade war.

Official figures released Thursday showed the city has plunged into a technical recession for the first time since the global financial crash.

Lam and Beijing have shown little appetite to meet protester demands, or to offer a political solution.

Instead, they have opted to wait out a movement that has remained stubbornly resilient and appears to maintain significant public support despite the economic hardship.