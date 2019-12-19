<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, has said that the impeachment suffered by President Donald Trump was the only “remedy” to check his “abuse of power.”

The ex-First Lady whose husband, Bill Clinton, had also suffered Trump’s fate on December 19, 1998 during his second term as president, argued that Trump’s impeachment was another evidence of Americans’ right to determine who their leaders are.

One of our most precious rights as Americans is the right to determine who our leaders are. The president abused his powers to cheat in the next election and rob us of that right. Then he obstructed Congress to cover it up. Impeachment is the only remedy. #DefendOurDemocracy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 18, 2019

America’s 45th president, Mr. Donald Trump, was impeached when the House of Representatives voted 230 to 197 to charge him with ‘abuse of power;’ and 229 to 198 with ‘obstructing Congress.’

Mrs. Clinton tweeted in reaction to the impeachment of Mr. Trump, whom the Democratic-controlled House Judiciary Committee had found guilty of two impeachable charges.

The first charge bordered on abuse of power. The president was accused of trying to pressure Ukraine to smear his political rival, Democratic presidential contender, Joe Biden.

The second charge says the president had obstructed Congress, by failing to co-operate with the House’s impeachment investigation.

Mr. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, saying, he had been treated worse than “those accused in the Salem witch trials.”