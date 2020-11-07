Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton endorsed presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s 2020 White House bid Tuesday, saying she is “thrilled” to join the campaign.

Hilary, wife of former US President, Bill Clinton, has described Joe Biden election as the 46th US President as a rejection of President Donald Trump.

Hilary Clinton, who lost the 2016 US election to Trump stated in a tweet that Biden’s election offers a new page for America.

Hilary said: “The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.

“It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together.”


