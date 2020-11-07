



Hilary, wife of former US President, Bill Clinton, has described Joe Biden election as the 46th US President as a rejection of President Donald Trump.

Hilary Clinton, who lost the 2016 US election to Trump stated in a tweet that Biden’s election offers a new page for America.

Hilary said: “The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.

“It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together.”



