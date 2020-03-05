<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A helicopter carrying the Philippine national police chief and seven others, on Thursday crashed.

The crash which occurred in San Pedro City in Laguna province, about 28 kilometres South of Manila happened shortly after take-off, injuring everyone on board.

The police spokesman, Benigno Durana, National police Chief, Archie Gamboa, confirming the incident said the police chief was unconscious when he was pulled out of the Bell 429 twin-engine chopper while two high-ranking police officials, intelligence Chief Mariel Magaway and comptrollership Director Jose Ramos are in critical condition.





“The Police chief is okay but suffered an abrasion.

“Gen. Magaway and Ramos are in critical condition, but they are being well attended to by the doctors,” Durana said.

According to Head of the highway patrol group, Wilson Doromal, the chopper crashed after it kicked up and developed zero visibility.

The helicopter crashed on its left side, and burst into flames as it hit a street outside the police compound.

Durana added that the other people on board include police national spokesman, Bernard Banac, Gamboa’s aide, two pilots and a crew member were all in a stable condition.