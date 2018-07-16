Nearly 100 flights have been cancelled in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, due to heavy rain that has continued for days, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport said on Monday.

Heavy rain on Sunday and early this morning led to the cancellation of 96 flights, while another 43 inbound flights landed at alternative airports, according to the airport.

Local meteorological authorities warned of rainstorms saying that “it might further affect flights at the airport.’’

Sichuan has been battered by heavy rain this summer.

Meteorological authorities have warned the public to be prepared for potential disasters as the rain continues.