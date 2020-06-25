



The military wing of Islamic Hamas movement warned on Thursday that if Israel carries out the plan of annexing parts of the West Bank, it will be a “declaration of war.”

The masked spokesman of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, made the warning in a short video message posted on the group’s social media account.

“We face an annexation plan. We will not talk much and we will say a few clear words that the occupation power must understand that the armed Palestinian resistance considers the annexation decision a declaration of war on our people,” he said, wearing a red mask.





Meanwhile, Hamas movement’s spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said in a press statement that the statement of Abu Obeida, the spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, carries a strong and clear message to the Israeli occupation.

“The statement is an affirmation that if the Israeli occupation committed a new folly by implementing the annexation decision, it means that the stage after committing this crime will not be the same as before,” said Barhoum.

The Israeli officials had said it could begin the annexation process from July 1. The plans are to annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank as well as the Jordan Valley.