Fracking in England has been banned after new research raised fresh fears over the risk of earthquakes.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had “very considerable anxieties” about fracking, which is a controversial method of extracting shale gas.

The government has withdrawn support and said it will block further proposals to change the planning process for fracking sites.

It has previously supported shale gas exploration and fracking, which it considered a means to produce a domestic, low-carbon fuel alternative.

It also marks a sharp U-turn for Mr Johnson, who once hailed fracking as “glorious news for humanity” and said energy companies “should leave no stone unturned, or unfracked”.

Fracking had been expected to feature prominently in the campaign for the 12 December general election.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has branded the stoppage “an election stunt to try and win a few votes”.