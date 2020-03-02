<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A gunman took around 30 hostages at a shopping mall in the San Juan City of Metro Manila and one person was shot, a government official said on Monday.

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said a former security guard of the V-Mall, with firearms, held hostage up to 30 employees of the sprawling mall.





“We are currently negotiating with the hostage-taker,” Zamora said.

Zamora said the gunman shot and injured one person. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, he added.

Initial news reports said the attack happened around 10 a.m. local time and is still ongoing. Entry to the mall was sealed and police asked mall-goers to stay away from the mall.