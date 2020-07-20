



Environmental Activist, Greta Thunberg, on Monday received the prize for humanity of the Portuguese Gulbenkian Foundation and was awarded 1 million euros (1.1 million dollars).

The 17-year-old Thunberg received the prize for her fight against climate change and the ecological crisis.

The activist, who is the first person to receive the prize, was selected among 136 nominees from 43 countries.

The Head of the jury, Jorge Sampaio, said a great majority of jury members voted in favour of Thunberg.





He emphasized that the form in which Thunberg managed to mobilise the younger generations for the climate cause, and her determination to change a status quo that stubbornly resist change, had made her one of today’s most extraordinary personalities.

“This means a lot to me, and I hope that it will help me do more good in the world,” Thunberg had said while expressing appreciation through her Twitter handle.

She said the prize money would be donated through her foundation to organisations and projects working to combat climate change and ecological degradation ,especially in the Global South, where people were most affected.