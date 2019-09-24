<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Greek Police said early Tuesday in a statement that the arrest of a Lebanese over an aeroplane hijacking in 1985 was a case of mistaken identity.

According to Xinhua, the police said the 65-year-old was released without charges and was being sent to a hotel on the Aegean Sea Island of Syros, where he had been detained over the past four days.

The Lebanese was arrested on Thursday at a passport control office on the Mykonos Island after disembarking from a cruise ship.

The police said that the man’s identity coincided with that on a European warrant issued by Germany on charges related to the hijacking of the TWA Flight 847, during which an American passenger was shot dead by hijackers.

According to a police statement, German authorities were unable to identify the suspect and finally said on Monday afternoon that they wouldn’t be seeking the extradition of the man, who the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said is a Lebanese journalist.

The flight from Cairo to San Diego was hijacked on June 14, 1985, after a stopover in Athens.

The hijackers’ demands included the release of hundreds of Shiite Muslims held by Israel.