



Greece has transferred 784 migrants from the island of Lesbos to the mainland since July 1, seeking to relieve the overcrowded refugee camps on the Aegean islands, national broadcaster ERT reported on Thursday.

According to the report, citing the Migration Ministry, in June, a total of 2,144 people living in camps on the islands of Lesbos, Chios and Samos had already been brought to the mainland.

For the first time in several months, less than 15,000 migrants were recorded as living in and around the notorious Moria camp in Lesbos, which housed about 19,000 migrants at the end of March.





According to the ministry, the overall number of migrants in refugee camps on the Aegean islands, which are notoriously overcrowded and unhygienic, was also significantly reduced by the mainland transfers.

While on March 3, there were over 40,000 migrants recorded as living in camps on the islands, as of July 8 there were 32,177 recorded in camps in Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos, where the intended combined capacity was only 8,000.