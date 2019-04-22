<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Searches for the Sri Lanka blasts outnumbered those of the Paris fire in only three countries.

The fire which ravaged France’s iconic Notre Dame Cathedral received seven times more searches on Google than the bombings which rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday and killed nearly 300 people.

According to data retrieved from Google Trends, search results for both disasters has since plateaued, but comparisons between both stories reveals that worldwide search interest was at least seven times greater for the keywords “Notre Dame” over “Sri Lanka” during this past week.

Within 24 hours of both incidents, Trends says that the Notre Dame fire recorded between five and nine times more search interest than Sri Lanka.

There were no deaths reported in the April 15 fire which tore through Paris’ historic gothic Cathedral but analysis of the data reveals that it was only in three countries, neighboring India, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates in which searches for the Sri Lanka blasts outnumbered those of the Paris fire.

More than 500 people were injured in the attacks on April 21, which saw a series of coordinated bombings against churches and hotels in the island nation.

Most of the victims were Sri Lankans, however, dozens of foreigners are also among the dead.

So far there has been no claim of responsibility.

Sri Lanka’s health minister claimed that a local organisation was linked to the string of bombings.

Rajitha Senaratne on Monday blamed President Maithripala Sirisena’s government for failing to act on intelligence shared 14 days before the blasts.

While Google does not release the exact numbers of searches, according to Trends, France, Mexico, Argentina, Italy and Brazil all reported 90 percent more searches for Notre Dame over Sri Lanka.